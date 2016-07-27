Waka Flocka Says He And Gucci Mane Still Aren’t “Friends”

Waka Flocka was noticeably absent from Gucci Mane’s Gucci Mane & Friends concert in Atlanta last Friday. Waka explains why on his new mixtape.

On his latest mixtape Lebron Flocka James 4, Waka addresses the elephant in the room, his relationship with his former mentor Gucci Mane.

On the tape Waka Flocka can be heard saying:

“Ok, so they wanna know what’s really going on with me and Guwop? What the f*ck you think going on? Nothin'”

If that news wasn’t bad or direct enough, Waka backed up the claims during a Reddit AMA session with fans hoping to hear something different.

When one fan asked him why he was not at the Gucci Mane & Friends concert, he simply said, “because I’m not a friend.”

Well, there goes that.

