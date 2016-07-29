Hillary Clinton: “A Man You Can Bait With A Tweet Is Not A Man We Can Trust With Nuclear Weapons” [VIDEO]

CLOSE
Hillary Clinton: "A Man You Can Bait With A Tweet Is Not A Man We Can Trust With Nuclear Weapons"

Hillary Clinton made history last night by becoming the first woman to accept the presidential nomination of a major political party in the US. During her speech to close out the Democratic National Convention, Clinton hit back at Donald Trump with a number of quotables.

It’s easy to guess which one is going to get the most burn all day.

After pointing out just how thin-skinned the GOP candidate for president, and potential fascist, really is, Clinton said, “A man you can bait with a tweet is not a man we can trust with nuclear weapons.”

Yeah, what she said.

