EverybodyLicking: Gucci Mane And Spotify Serve Face Tattoo Ice Cream In ATL And NYC [VIDEO]

If you ever wondered what flavor ice cream Gucci Mane got tattooed on the side of his face, here’s your chance to find out.

To promote his new album Everybody Looking Gucci Mane and Spotify linked up and put ice cream trucks blaring his music around town in Atlanta and New York City.

People who spotted the trucks were treated to ice cream cones that resemble the treat that Gucci infamously got tattooed on his right cheek back in 2011.

In case you forgot, here’s what it looks like.

And here is the real life replica, lighting bolts and all:

Me and @Spotify are out here playing my new album and serving the good people of NY. https://t.co/zrLVypKsEf pic.twitter.com/ZTlmEFxwO9 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) July 29, 2016

