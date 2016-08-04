Report: Lil Wayne Can’t Sue Universal Until $51M Cash Money Case Is Resolved

Lil Wayne‘s fight to get his money just hit a snag. A new report says that his lawsuit against Universal Records is getting thrown out until his lawsuit against Cash Money is settled. It’s complicated.

As most of us know, Lil Wayne sued his longtime recording home and the label he’s carried on his back, Cash Money Records, for $51 million wanting unpaid royalties, advances as well as the rights to Drake and Nicki Minaj who Wayne delivered to the label.

He followed that up with another lawsuit against CMR’s distributor Universal Records for $40 million alledging that they essentially hid money from him and funneled it back to themselves to pay of CMR’s debts to the company.

The Jasmine Brand reports that a judge has decided that Wayne can’t sue Universal until his lawsuit with CMR is settled because the cases are too similar. The stay in the case obviously good news for Universal who won’t have to worry about shelling out millions. The news isn’t terrible for Wanye since it means that he can revisit the Universal lawsuit, whenever the original CMR suit is settled. But, there is no telling when that is actually going to happen.

The news is bad for fans holding their breath for the Carter V album though. The music is being held hostage until all of this clears up.

Photo: WENN.com