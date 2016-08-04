50 Cent Is Developing A New Super-Hero Television Show

50 Cent is looking to add some more power to his television empire. The rapper/television executive has extended his partnership with Starz network.

Shadow & Act reports:

Starz today announced it has extended Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s exclusive premium overall deal. This premium overall deal extends Jackson’s existing deal another year into September 2018 to develop new projects for the network with G-Unit Film & Television, Inc.

Starz and Jackson, an Executive Producer for the hit series “Power,” are also developing “Tomorrow, Today,” based on a screenplay penned by Jackson, on which he will serve as Executive Producer.

“Tomorrow, Today” – the first project in development from Jackson and G-Unit Film & Television, Inc., the production company launched by Jackson – is a superhero-themed series about a veteran from the south side of Chicago who, after being falsely imprisoned, becomes the personal experiment of a mad prison doctor trying to create the perfect man, and an unstoppable killing machine. Set free, but on the run, the veteran must reconcile with the world that has turned against him, and use his newfound abilities for good.