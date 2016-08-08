Drake Responds To Funkmaster Flex For “Talking All That Bullsh*t” [VIDEO]

Drake just sent some shot back Funkmaster Flex’s way during a Summer Sixteen tour afterparty in New York City. Drake has had a target on his back since the day he sang he “just wants to be successful.” To his credit though, he’s shot back at any and everybody that has aimed at him.

After he demanded that Hot 97 fire Funkmaster Flex, Flex responded by telling the world a couple things that we already knew about the Canadian rapper. Now Drake is responding again without dropping names.

While he was showing love to New York City at a Summer Sixteen tour afterparty, Drizzy took a moment to tell the crowd how he was feeling about Flex’s recent diatribe.

He can be seen saying:

“[When I say] keeping New York music alive, I don’t mean going and playing the songs like four weeks late and sh*t, trying to sound cool, late night, primetime on the radio, 7:00pm or 9:00pm, and talking all that bullsh*t. I mean, shout out to the real deejays that be knowing all the real music and sh*t like that.”

The beautiful irony in this is that the video was captured by Hot 97 and Flex’s chief rival Power 105 FM and that his salute was towards DJ Self who at one time had beef with Flex as well.

Check out the video of Drake’s rant below.

Photo: Instagram