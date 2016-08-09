Drake On J. Cole: “One Of The Smartest, Greatest, Most Legendary Artists Of Our Generation” [VIDEO]

Drake brought out J. Cole as a surprise guest for his final Summer Sixteen show at NYC’s Madison Square Garden and gave him some big props.

While simultaneously fighting battles with both Joe Budden and Funkmaster Flex, Drake hasn’t had many nice things to say lately. However, he did step out of war mode for a moment Monday night to pay homage to a fellow elite MC, J. Cole.

On a night where Drizzy brought out a plethora of guests including Dip Set (sans Jim Jones and Freeky Zeeky), Fat Joe, Remy Ma and T.I., the J. Cole appearance provided the sight of two of Hip-Hop’s biggest names recognizing each others greatness.

J. Cole blessed the crowd with a performance that included “A Tale of 2 Citiez,” “No Role Modelz,” and “Planez.” After which, Drake stopped the music and gave Cole complements that any rapper, or artist would like to hear.

In a fan captured video footage, Drake can be heard saying:

“I just want to let you know…you’re looking at one of the smartest, greatest, most legendary artists of our generation period.”

As a show of equal respect, J. Cole asked the cheering crowd to give up for the “6 God” as well.

Check out the bro fest below.

https://twitter.com/OnlyHipHopFacts/status/762864121079398400