Joey Bada$$ Cruises Through NYC, Debuts New Video On #DevastatedBus [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ took advantage of NYC’s summer weather on Tuesday and debuted his new video for “Devastated” on a tour bus ride from Brooklyn to Manhattan.
The Pro Era general made the announcement via Instagram Tuesday afternoon.
The bus started it’s trek just before 3 p.m. making it’s first stop in Prospect Park. After that it hit up the Barclays Center before heading over to Manhattan.
In between the stops Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era team shouted out passersby on the street giving both compliments and cracking jokes. Joey is documenting the adventure on Periscope.
