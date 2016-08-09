Joey Bada$$ Cruises Through NYC, Debuts New Video On #DevastatedBus [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ took advantage of NYC’s summer weather on Tuesday and debuted his new video for “Devastated” on a tour bus ride from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

The Pro Era general made the announcement via Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

The bus started it’s trek just before 3 p.m. making it’s first stop in Prospect Park. After that it hit up the Barclays Center before heading over to Manhattan.

In between the stops Joey Bada$$ and the Pro Era team shouted out passersby on the street giving both compliments and cracking jokes. Joey is documenting the adventure on Periscope.

https://twitter.com/joeyBADASS/status/763093592483258368