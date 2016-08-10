Gucci Mane Talks Weight Loss And Fitting Into His Favorite Fashion Brands With VOGUE

In an interview with VOGUE [yes, that VOGUE], Gucci Mane [yes, that Gucci Mane], talked about how his 75-pound weight loss has allowed him to step his fashion game up.

Gucci Mane has come a long way from his “Black Tee” days. The Atlanta-rapper has now moved on to high-end international fashion brands. In a sit down with VOGUE, Gucci talked about how his new physical frame has become the perfect mannequin for all of his favorite clothes.

Gucci Mane on his “new look”:

I’ve always been really into fashion and clothes. I’ve always liked Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Hugo Boss, and just anything dope that catches my eye. Before I was incarcerated, I had gotten so overweight that I couldn’t fit into any of the clothes I wanted to wear. So with the time I was away, I decided I was going to lose weight so I could be able to wear all the brands that I really like. I’ve always liked a real classy look. I love colors, I love fabrics, and I love anything that’s well made and put together with class. I like my clothes more fitted now—my style has kind of matured and evolved. I’m embracing being 36 years old; I’m so comfortable with it and I think it’s just a part of my fashion direction now.

