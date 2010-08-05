Tashera Simmons Says DMX Had Four Children Outside Of Marriage

Tashera Simmons is dishing out details on her tumultuous years of marriage to rapper DMX.

The now divorced mother is moving past her ties to the New York emcee to focus on her upcoming reality show and tell-all book.

As previously reported, the book titled Tashera Simmons…Strength of A Woman is described as a “positive tell-all” chronicling her life with X and the family they raised together.

Unfortunately for the Simmons matriarch, their family expanded even further without her knowledge after she learned that X had fathered four children outside of their marriage.

Speaking on the her husband’s infidelity she tells VIBE, that she originally only knew about one of his children; a child he fathered in Maryland whose mother he later was ordered to pay $1.5 million in damages for telling Sister 2 Sister magazine that she “raped him” to get pregnant.

Despite the drama Tashera says she opted to stay until she became overwhelmed with the numerous child support suits that were continuing to be filed against him.

She tells VIBE,

“He had four other children out of our marriage and I didn’t know. I only found out about one, and it was the one in Maryland that was public. It was all over the news and I still was gonna try to make it work [but] after we did the show Soul of a Man, I guess the women felt some kind of way because he was doing a lot of paying child support behind my back and giving them money without me knowing anything. So once he came out in interviews saying this is my only daughter and this is my family I guess they started feeling some kind of way and they started sending lawyers and all these child support suits to my house and that wasn’t acceptable. I just felt like with the drugs, that in itself is mentally draining. I felt like since we’ve been together for so long I didn’t want to give up on him.”



Simmons is set to star in her own reality show, detailing her life without the famous rapper.

