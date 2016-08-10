Hot 97’s Ebro, Peter Rosenberg & Laura Stylez Address Drake Rants

Ever since Drake touched down with his Summer Sixteen tour in NYC last week and let off a few shots at Hip-Hop radio station Hot 97 (namely Funk Master Flex), listeners have been intrigued to see where exactly this would go. After Flex aired out Drake on his show over the weekend, Hot 97’s Old Man Ebro and Peter Rosenberg added their two cents to the dispute on their show yesterday morning (August 9).

The day after Drake posed with rival radio station morning host Charlamagne Tha God, Ebro along with Rosenberg took to the airwaves to scold Drake’s buddying move amongst other things saying “You took a picture with someone just to get other dudes jealous. Only chicks do that!”

Going on to question Drake’s actual interest in recording with New York artists such as Action Bronson and Fat Joe, the hosts even wondered about his devotion to putting on fellow Canadian artists.

Ebro then warned the Toronto product: “Drake, what you don’t want me to do is you don’t want to get me to talk. Cause I’m actually the one that’s kept this thing amicable and just let Flex be the one to zone in on you. And I’ve even asked Flex to chill out a few times.”

After Laura Stylez likened the situation to that of a novela, the three went on to speak on just how dumb and unnecessary things have become with Rosenberg suggesting “I just hope he puts this much effort into making his first classic album!” Ouch!

Scroll down to peep the pic that got the gang talking and listen to the whole program and let us know if you think this is something or much ado about nothing.

Photo: Hot 97