Akon, Rich Homie Quan To Headline 2016 Passport Experience Festival In Atlanta

Akon and Rich Homie Quan will headline the second annual Passport Experience Festival in Atlanta on August 13.

Twenty years after the Olympics put the city on map globally, Atlanta is continuing to flex its muscle as an international city. The city is again the host for the Passport Experience Festival.

This year’s diverse line-up includes more than 20 artists and DJs including Akon, Rich Homie Quan as well as Shaggy, R.City, Babey Drew and Soca star Olatunji.

The festival takes place at Centennial Olympic Park this Saturday, August 13.

Per release:

This year, PXP Fest welcomes international reggae star Shaggy and rising Hip-Hop star Rich Homie Quan as headliners. The concert will also feature performances by Soca artist Olatunji, Nigerian stars Don Jazzy and Tiwa Savage (newest Roc Nation signee), Virgin Island-bred duo R. City, Nigerian American newcomer Wurld, and 2015 PXP Fest featured artists Dreggae, Karlon, 2C and Shane Talon; as well as DJ sets by African DJ/Producer Maphorisa (producer of Drake’s hit single “One Dance”), PXP Fest founder Fully Focus, DJ Baby Drew. The inaugural PXPFest also offered attendees the opportunity to make a lasting difference by contributing a portion of tickets to support Akon Lighting Africa. The events organizers are hoping to beat last year’s contribution of $4000.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo: Instagram