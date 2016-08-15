Drake Brings Out LeBron James At Summer Sixteen Show In Columbus [VIDEO]

Drake continues to bring out A-list guests to join him on stage during the Summer Sixteen tour. During his Columbus, OH stop he brought out hometstate hero LeBron James.

In a fan captured video, Drake can be seen bringing out the $100 million dollar man to the approval of the sold out crowd at the Nationwide Arena.

Amid the screaming yo can hear Drake demand, “Ohio, if you don’t make some noise for The King right now you’re out of your mind. Now we gotta do it for old time’s sake.”

One would assume that Drizzy would dig deep into his catalog and do his “last name, Ever/first name, Greatest” verse from “Forever” that appeared on the soundtrack for LeBron’s 2008 documentary More Than A Game, but he opted to do “Pop Style” off Views.

James danced along and rapped the lyrics with Drake for the duration of the song. After the song ends, Drake asks ‘Bron to address the crowd. In a rare non-PG moment for the NBA superstar, LeBron said, “Yo, one time, Columbus Ohio, give it up for Drizzy motherf—ing Drake. And one more time for my brother Future who killed this shit tonight.”

Drake kept the bromance going with one last compliment, “One more time, for the man who came back home and brought a motherf—ing championship instead of doing anything different. Make some noise for The King, LeBron James is here tonight. It’s love, man. That’s a hometown hero right there.”

Drake then joked that since LeBron was there he could stay on stage all night and no one could kick him out.

Peep the video after the jump.

