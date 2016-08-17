Freddie Gibbs Formally Charged With Sexual Abuse, Facing 10 Years In Prison

Freddie Gibbs has been formally charged with sexual abuse in Austria. The rapper is facing 10 years in prison. Gibbs and his lawyers are maintaining his innocence.Reuters reports:

Gibbs was charged on Tuesday with “sexual abuse of a defenseless or psychologically impaired person”, and if convicted faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, the spokesman said.

A Vienna-based lawyer for Gibbs, Thomas Kralik, said his client had neither abused nor had sexual contact with the woman, and that he had yet to be formally notified of the charge.

“He strenuously denies (the accusations),” Kralik said, adding that Gibbs also had nothing to do with the woman’s drink being spiked.

A U.S. lawyer for Gibbs, Theodore Simon, said in an emailed statement: “While Freddie Gibbs was charged with an offense today, it remains only an allegation, and it does not in any way change the actual facts that Freddie Gibbs is 100 percent innocent.”