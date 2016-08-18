Freddie Gibbs Released On Bond In Austria, Maintains Innocence

Freddie Gibbs has been released on bond in Austria for an undisclosed amount.

After being formally charged with sexual assault earlier this week, Freddie Gibbs has now been released on bond.

Gibbs’ lawyer Theodore Simon send out a statement saying:

“Freddie Gibbs was released today on bail. We believe this is the first step toward his eventual exoneration and vindication. We are pleased and thankful that the Court recognized the same trust and confidence we have in Freddie that justified his release. Immediately after his release I spoke with Freddie who expressed his heartfelt appreciation and thanks for the overwhelming outpouring of support he has received.”

The statement later stated, “Yesterday’s charge remains only an allegation, and it does not in any way change the actual facts that Freddie Gibbs is 100% innocent.”

Gibbs has been fighting for his freedom and to clear his name regarding a rape allegation from 2015. Gibbs was arrested in France this past June during his European tour. He spent weks in jail before being granted bail. At that point Austrian authorities demanded that he be extradited to face the charges. Gibbs initially fought against the request but eventually obliged. Upon his arrival he was formally charged with sexual assault, a crime that can be punishable for up to 10 years.

Throughout the ordeal Gibbs and his legal team have claimed innocence. Gibbs future father-in-law and NFL Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson has even come to his defense.

Photo: Instagram