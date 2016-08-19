Bad Boy Reunion Tour Postponed Due To Puff Daddy Shoulder Injury

Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs is postponing the Bad Boy Reunion Tour for a week after suffering a shoulder injury.

The highly-anticipated Bad Boy Reunion Tour will not be kicking off on Thursday, August 25 as planned. Instead it will start on Thursday, September 1.

Associated Press reports that Combs is recovering from shoulder surgery and needs a little extra time off to recover and deliver “the incredible stage experience they have come to expect from a Puff Daddy experience” via statement from a spokesperson.

New dates for the rest of the 25-city tour have not be released.

Diddy has been celebrating Bad Boy all summer starting with the original reunion shows that took place in May to honor what would have been the 44th birthday of The Notorious B.I.G.

Earlier today it was reported that the mogul also known as Diddy was involved in a domestic dispute with who is now his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

Photo: WENN.com