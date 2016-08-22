That Time Drake Called Meek Mill A “P*ssy” On Stage In Washington D.C. [VIDEO]

With each Summer Sixteen show and every Views stream that pushes him past triple Platinum, Drake seems to be getting bolder and bolder. After a summer of calling people out on stage, he has now seemingly set his sights back on Meek Mill.

During the Washington, D.C. stop of his [not his girl’s] tour, Drake chose to alter the lines to his Meek diss “Back To Back.” The line where he raps “You still ain’t did sh*t about the other one,” was changed to the more explicit “P*ssy still ain’t did sh*t about the other one.”

Ouch. That was harsh. You can even hear a slightly surprised fan in the video saying, “Drake called that boy a p*ssy.”

Sticks and stones break bones and words aren’t supposed to hurt you. But there are some words that will still get you ran up on. “P*ssy” is one of those words. We’re not sure what kind of war of words Drake is looking to set off or rekindle with this one. Especially seeing as how the next date on the tour is in Meek Mill‘s hometown of Philadelphia.

This may perhaps be one of the boldest moves since Jadakiss dissed Beanie Sigel back in 2001, on stage IN Philadelphia.

