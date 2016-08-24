Watch 50 Cent Open A New Store To Compete With Dollar Stores [VIDEO]

50 Cent has been a hustler longer than he’s been a rapper so naturally, he’s finding a new way to bank off of his name. He’s setting plans in order to open up “50 Cents” stores.

We kid, although it’s a damn good idea.

50 Cent recently appeared on The Jimmy Kimmel Show to star in a skit about a store that sells everything for 50 cents, or as he says, “fiddy cent.” He is specifically hawking slightly-used school supplies just in time for “back to school.” Check him out below.

Photo: Screenshot