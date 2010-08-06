Waka Flocka Discusses Nicki Minaj And Gucci Mane Firing His Mother As Their Manager

Waka Flocka Flame has decided to discuss the impact of Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj’s decision to drop his mother as a manager.

In an interview with VIBE, Waka Flocka states that although he still talks to Nicki, Gucci Mane’s decision really affected their personal relationship.

“I can say when you start getting hot, there are a lot of people that get in your ear. I call that the devil.” Flocka said. “It’ll turn you against the people that helped you. They must have just felt like they needed a change. Maybe they felt like other people can take their career somewhere else. I don’t know. Just like LeBron [James] going to the Heat. I ain’t mad, though, or got problems with anybody. Moms is good; her bills are paid…Yeah, [it affected my relationship with Gucci] all the way. All the way. I ain’t got beef or anything but it has changed. We don’t talk anymore.”

Although he and Gucci Mae’s relationship has strained, Flocka maintains that he and Young Money princess Nicki Minaj are still cool.

“Nicki is still my homey, though. I got her number and can call her whenever. My momma ain’t got no problems with her or anything either. Let’s make that clear.”

As previously reported, Gucci Mane and Nicki Minaj both decided to go their separate ways and cut ties with Flocka’s mom, Deb Antney.

Minaj’s new choice of a manager was speculated for over two months before she announced that her decision was to allow Bad Boy mogul Diddy help her with her business decisions.