Big Sean Brings Out DJ Khaled In NYC For Bud Light Party [Photo]

The Bud Light Party hit NYC’s Playstation Theater in Times Square last night and Big Sean was the headliner. That meant a special guest was required, and in this case it was DJ Khaled.

Also on the bill was the Joe Jonas led DNCE and Bay Are rapper G-Eazy, who both had energetic sets. Last night’s concert was the end of the 13-city Bud Light Convention Party tour and it was hosted by Power 105.1’s Angela Yi and actor Michael Pena.

Big Sean—who was B.I,G, Sean for the night since his jacket was an ode to the Notorious B.I.G.—rocked a medley of his hits including “Beware,” “Clique,” and “IDFWY” bringing out Khaled, who was literally holding the bag before going through his own hits.

Check out photos from last night’s festivities below and on the flip.

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for Bud Light

