Diddy Opens New Charter School In Harlem, Delivers “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” Message To Students

Sean “Diddy” Combs has added yet another title to his life’s resume, charter school founder. The music, media and marketing maven has opened the Capital Prep charter school in his hometown Harlem, N.Y.

Fresh out of the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Diddy ran back into the telephone booth and put his suit back on to cut the ribbon and open the doors to his newest venture, the Capital Preparatory Harlem Charter School on Monday, August 29.

Diddy first revealed his plans to open the school back in March. The Harlem location is the latest chapter to be opened by renown educator Dr. Steve Perry who started the Capital Prep network in 2012 after founding the first Capital Prep magnet school in 2005.

“I’m inspired by Sean Combs’ belief that educating our young people is the key to opening up a world of opportunity for them,” said Dr. Perry via a press statement. “Sean and I have spent many long hours over the last five years talking about education and how best to meet the needs of the young people of Harlem and I couldn’t be more pleased to continue this journey through the opening of the school.”

According to the Capital Prep website, the free school will “serve grades 6–12 with a year-round, college preparatory education that develops lifelong learners, leaders, and agents of social change.”

Diddy was present for the school’s first day of operation and offered the first class of students some inspirational words, “can’t stop, won’t stop.”

He also thanked the community for welcoming him via Instagram.

“Growing up in Harlem I always had a dream of opening a school with a leadership curriculum for our inner city youth. Through the grace of God and the support of the Harlem community my dream came true. I’m going from me to we!! I would like to thank Harlem, all my children in the school and the staff for making it happen!!”

