The Jig: Chris Brown 911 Accuser Baylee Curran Wanted For Grand Larceny In NYC

Baylee Curran, the woman behind the Chris Brown 911 fiasco that dominated timelines Tuesday (Aug. 30), has a little dirt on her hands as well. The former beauty pageant winner is wanted in New York for questioning regarding the theft of an expensive purse in a city hotel.

Baylee was vacationing with a few friends at The Plaza back in 2013 when they began arguing in the hotel. According to police docs, Baylee snatched a $1,000 Louis Vuitton purse from one of the girls and ran out of the hotel. The purse contained $200 in cash, as well as credit cards and a Michael Kors wallet. Security chased Baylee, who allegedly dropped the purse but somehow fled with the contents. By the time cops arrived Baylee was long gone. There’s a warrant of sorts — it’s called an I-Card — which will allow NYPD cops to pick her up and take her to the station for questioning, if they find her in the city.

Curran’s reps told TMZ that she didn’t know she was wanted by the NYPD as a suspect in the case. She also passed the buck and said her friend was the one with the hot fingers. Apparently, the victim was familiar to Curran because she filed a restraining order in Los Angeles.

