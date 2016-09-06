Johnny Manziel Parties In Miami With Future, Zoey Dollaz & More

The curious case of Johnny Manziel continues to play out like an After School Special as the ex-NFL quarterback prioritizes partying over a pro-football career (White privilege at it’s finest).

After promising to change his life around and sober up, this past Labor Day weekend saw the former NFL first round pick take his talents to South Beach where the liquor flows like your favorite MC and the paraphernalia are as plentiful as the thongs that get sported on the coast.

Reports Page Six:

Spies said the Heisman Trophy winner was making the rounds at Miami clubs. “Manziel walked into Rockwell nightclub late with a large crew and was partying a few tables away from musician Flo Rida,” said a spy. “He seemed to really be having a good time while standing on a banquette at his table.” The hard-partying suspended player was also spotted at Story nightclub with Future after having seen the rapper perform with Drake.

But that’s not to say that we’ve definitely seen the last of Johnny Manziel tossing the pigskin. Even though his off the field issues – which include domestic violence – would’ve gotten a man from a different *ahem* background banned from ever playing professional sports again, some are still leaving the door open for the rowdy 23-year-old should the man ever truly seek redemption.

The Canadian Football League said last month it would potentially welcome Manziel if he cleaned up his act. A source told Page Six recently, “He knows he’s hit rock bottom and he’s giving himself a year to get sober and get ready for football. He wants to play again. He really wants to turn things around and make people proud of him again.”

Again, white privilege at it’s finest.

Don’t be surprised if you see him back in a college uniform as word around town is he’s re-enrolled at his old college of Texas A&M in hopes of getting his degree in recreation, parks and tourism sciences. In other words, he’s going back to school to learn how to party harder.

See the evidence below and on the flip.

