Dame Dash Calls Jay Z And Beyoncè “Cowards” For Not Defending Rachel Roy aka “Becky”

Dame Dash is calling Jay Z and his wife names for setting off the storm that resulted in his ex-wife Rachel Roy aka “Becky with the good hair” getting harassed on social media.

In case you missed the party, the Beyhive went in for the kill on Rachel Roy earlier this year when she was suspected of being the “Becky” that her husband Jay Z allegedly cheated on her with. Roy is also the ex-wife of Jay’s former business partner Dame Dash and they have two children together.

Up until recently, Dash had remained silent on whether or not he thinks Jay smashed his ex at one point in time. Actually, he still is remaining silent on the issue. However, he is letting the insult fly when it comes to how he think Jay and Bey handled the situation.

In an interview with UK-based magazine Grazia, Dash calls the married couple “cowards” for not stepping up and saying something while the Beyhive was on their attack.

Per Grazia [via Real Talk]:

“They are cowards. They should have stepped up and said something. Adults can go and harass a kid on behalf of an R&B singer? The trolls should’ve been put in jail for that, it was crazy. I was disappointed Beyonce and Jay didn’t say anything.”

