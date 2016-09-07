Drake To Open “Summer Sixteen” Pop-Up Shop In Los Angeles

Drake is giving his fans yet another opportunity to dress like him. The superstar rapper is opening another “Summer Sixteen” pop-up shop, this time in Los Angeles.

Drizzy broke the news the same way he breaks all of his news, on Instagram.

The temporary store will feature the same merch that his New York City pop-up shop featured last month. So expect to see more of the “REVENGE” shirts that he’s been spotted in recently. The shop will be located at 659 S. La Brea Avenue, which also happens to be an old marijuana dispensary. The shop will be open from September 7 through September 10.

This is not Drake‘s first shot at pop-up shopping. He just did one in Houston earlier this month and he a pop-up store in NYC back in April.

Drake’s Summer Sixteen tour mate Future is also in the pop-up game. Future’s shop will be open the same time as Drake’s and is being done in partnership with Fancy.com.

