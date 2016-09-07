Gucci Mane Announces Features With Outkast, Lil Wayne & More

Gucci Mane emerged from the bing looking slim and trim, but most wondered if he’d ever return to his workhorse recording form. Fans of Guwop shouldn’t have to worry as the rapper shared recently that he has tracks with Outkast, Lil Wayne and other heavy hitters already in the can.

La Flare took to Snapchat to share the deets, which are pretty scarce. The names Gucci did rattle off sounds like some promising collaborations, however. Outkast, Lil Wayne, Boosie, Project Pat and E-40 are the upcoming records from the hard-working artist.

Gucci has thus far worked with DJ Khaled, Young Thug, and Rae Sremmurd and just added a lot more to his docket. The rest of the year should be promising for more of Gucci’s high-powered output, and his ninth studio album, Everbody Looking, should still be getting spins as it was his highest-charting album to date.

As we’ve previously reported, Gucci is set to drop his Woptober album next month.

Gucci Mane is working on new music for Outkast ?!? https://t.co/TQjoIcr1NE pic.twitter.com/q9F0Ebc1PB — ill4ever (@illrootsforever) September 6, 2016

[h/t 2DBZ]

—

Photo: Instagram