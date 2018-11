DJ Khaled finally drops the video for “Nas Album Done” off his Major Keys. It takes a few minutes to get to the actual since the Snapchat gawd is busy sharing keys with dancehall legend Louie Rankin.

The clip was shot in the Bahamas. Khaled and Nas hit the luxurious landscape and hit the hood. Obligatory shots of Bevel clippers and a Ciroc bottles, tool.

Watch the video for “Nas Album Done,” and it really is, below.