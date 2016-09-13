Chance The Rapper, NAACP Launch #StayWokeAndVote Campaign

Chance The Rapper and the NAACP are joining forces this fall to register potential voters at a series of the Chicago rapper’s concerts across the nation. The NAACP’s Youth and College Division will help lead the charge during the Magnificent Coloring World Tour by way of the #staywokeandvotecampaign.

From the NAACP:

Teams of volunteers with the civil rights organization’s Youth & College Division will be on hand at the ground-breaking artist’s performances across the country as part of the Magnificent Coloring World Tour . Volunteer NAACP youth members will be available to help first-time voters register and vote in the Nov. 8th election.

“Chance the Rapper is an artist whose music praises and lifts up our common humanity, and whose call for action speaks to the yearning of this moment,” said Cornell William Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP. “This year, more than it has in a generation, we must use the power of our voices and our votes and exercise our sacred right to vote.”

A native of Chicago, Chancellor Bennett has emerged as a brilliant performer who has united artists through poetry and soul. Outside the studio, the self-made artist has united a collective of Hip-Hop’s stars to create his latest album, Coloring Book.

“Voting and becoming knowledgeable about this year’s upcoming presidential election is imperative. With a great deal of help from the NAACP, I have been able to provide this awesome opportunity for people to sign up and make the pledge to vote at a few of my upcoming shows,” Bennett said. “This is super important to me because I want my fans to know that their voices matter and that their vote counts now more than ever.”