Joe Budden Releases Track Listing For Rage & The Machine

Leave it to Joe Budden to hype up his next album via skydiving.

After much talk about his upcoming album, Rage & The Machine, Joe Budden’s decided to release the tracklisting for the somewhat anticipated album. No shots.

Jumpoff Budden’s seventh studio album is 11 cuts deep, primarily features production from araabMUZIK and boasts guest appearances from former fellow Desert Storm comrade, Fabolous, current Slaughterhouse cohort, Joell Ortiz, and Toronto’s own, Tory Lanez. We’re kind of surprised it doesn’t feature the entire Slaughterhouse or even Rock band, Rage Against The Machine but we digress.

But after a summer ’16 where he tried as hard as possible to bait Drake into a rap battle, it’s good to see that the moody musician is finally moving on and focusing on his own views. He can thank Drake later.

Check out the tracklist for Rage & The Machine and the clip of Joey jumping out of plane a below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a copy of Budden’s latest offering.

RAGE & THE MACHINE

1. “Three”

2. “Uncle Joe”

3. “Serious” feat. Joell Ortiz

4. “By Law” feat. Jazzy

5. “Flex” feat. Fabolous & Tory Lanez

6. “Forget”

7. “I Gotta Ask”

8. “Time for Work” feat. Emanny

9. “Wrong One”

10. “I Wanna Know” feat. Stacy Barthe

11. “Idols”

Photo: Joe Budden