Kanye West Addresses Kid Cudi: “I’m So Hurt. I Feel So Disrespected.”

In case you missed, Kid Cudi went on an epic Twitter rant today, bashing Kanye West and Drake in the process. Yeezy used his time on stage in Tampa tonight during The Life of Pablo tour to address his former G.O.O.D. Music artist’s potent slander.

Needless to say, the “Fade” rapper is mad.

“You know how many people wish they could be signed to G.O.O.D., get they life changed,” asked West, rhetorically, from the stage.

He added, “I’m so hurt. I feel so disrespected. Kid Cudi we two Black men in a racist world.”

West also noted that he wore skinny jeans first and got called names before Cudi, bruh.

True. But Cudi did leave G.O.O.D. Music on his own accord.

Peep West’s message to Cudder below with more “Kid Cudi, don’t ever mention Ye name. I birthed you!”on the flip. We suggest they shoot the fair one, privately.

