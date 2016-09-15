CLOSE
Danny Brown ft. Petite Noir “Rolling Stone,” Kenneth Whalum ft. Big K.R.I.T. “Might Not Be Ok,” & More | Wired Tracks 9.15.16

As we reach the midway point of September, Danny Brown’s long-awaited Atrocity Exhibition album is just over the horizon. Today, the Detroit rapper whet appetites with another early offering from the project.

Titled “Rolling Stone,” Brown premiered the track during an interview with NPR. It features a chorus from South African singer-songwriter Petite Noir. Stream the tune at the 26-minute mark in Wired Tracks below.

Atrocity Exhibition releases September 30.

Kenneth Whalum ft. Big K.R.I.T. – “Might Not Be Ok”

Joe Budden ft. Jazzy – “By Law”

JAHKOY ft. ScHoolboy Q – “California Heaven”

https://soundcloud.com/kreeper/young-ones

Kirk Knight – “Young Ones

Scotty ATL ft. Jaydot Rain – “So High”

Hell Rell ft. Dave East – “Goldmine”

Max Wonders ft. Kembe X & Daniel Hex – “Go Home”

Nessly – “Catch a Vibe”

Ra’Shaun – Kolors EP

Rolling Stone P – Calvin Klein (Rolling Edition)

