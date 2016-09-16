Master P Says He Has Music With Lil Wayne, Weighs In On Lawsuit Against Birdman [VIDEO]

Master P has seen his share of highs and lows in the music industry. So it’s only right that he offer some positive words of advice to fellow New Orleanean music legends Lil Wayne and Birdman as they fight it out in court.

As you already know, Lil Wayne is on very bad terms with his recording home Cash Money Records and its co-founder Bryan “Birdman/Baby” Williams. He is currently suing them for $51 million and accusing them of holding his Carter V album hostage. Birdman has come back and said that it’s actually Wayne who is refusing to release the album.

Master P‘s No Limit Records has been on the top of the rap game just like Cash Money has been at one point. While we didn’t see any nasty court battles play out between P and his artists, “The Colonel” does have some words of advice for Weezy and Baby and some thoughts on J. Prince getting involved.

In an interview with HipHopDX, P says:

“When you talk about [J. Prince], that’s the big homie. It’s always much respect and love for him. Maybe this thing needs to go to somebody that can’t let them know, like, ‘Man, what is y’all fighting over? Y’all did this together…’ J ain’t the type of person who gonna get in they business or nothing like that because he respects the streets. I feel like he’ll probably give them some advice, but that’s gonna be on them because that’s really their problem. I think J got a lot of respect for what they’ve done as a team and coming from the south. It’s like a marriage: even though you ain’t gonna be together, you’ve gotta figure it out. It’s like me, I gotta work it out with my ex-wife for my kids. It ain’t even about me no more, but I gotta do what’s right for my kids…I think they’re eventually going to work it out because they’re hurting theyself. They both losing money. I think Lil Wayne is probably one of the biggest artists in the world. Nobody’s gonna be able to take that away from him. I think that Baby built something from Louisiana and people got to respect that. Together they made something powerful. Now they just gotta figure out how to go separate ways with it. I’ve been working with Lil Wayne. I’ve got another record with him. Shout out to little homie. I definitely want to see him win.”

