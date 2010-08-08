Cam’ron Says Nine Songs Are Done For New Diplomats Album

In a recent interview with MTV, Cam’ron says that the Diplomats have completed about eight or nine songs for their upcoming reunion album.







“It’s a few people that’s been getting at us, but the money’s not really where we want it to be.”

Cam’ron also added that everyone in the Diplomats including himself will be releasing solo projects soon.

Peep the video after the jump to see Cam’ron discuss the process and plans of the new Diplomat album.

