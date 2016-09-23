CLOSE
J. Cole Added To Meadows Festival, The Weeknd Still Scheduled To Perform

It has been reported that J. Cole was replacing The Weeknd at the Meadows Festival in New York City, this is false. Both artists are scheduled to perform.

Earlier this week, festival organizers announced that The Weeknd had to drop out of the festival due to “unforeseen scheduling conflicts.” But they bounced back quickly saying that J. Cole would be his replacement.

But now Billboard is reporting that a representative from The Weeknd’s camp is confirming that the “Starboy” singer will be on stage that Saturday at 6:15 p.m.

The Weeknd confirmed this by tweeting the new time himself.

https://twitter.com/theweeknd/status/779076082230108160

The Meadows Festival goes down in Queens, N.Y. at Citi Field in Flushing Meadow Corona Park on Oct. 1 and 2.

