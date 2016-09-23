The Game’s been going hard these past few weeks with the social media posts, music, and interviews. Today is no different.

Right on the cusp of his 1992 album release, the Compton rapper is in the midst of a battle with Philly rapper Meek Mill and R&B singer Sean Kingston, and he couldn’t seem more comfortable.

As he continues his promo rounds, today he lands at the cool kids table with The Breakfast Club where the man who’s never been one to hold his tongue gives one of the most entertaining interviews you’ll hear in a minute.

In the interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy, Game breaks down the entire beef with Meek Mills and Sean Kingston, having love for Beanie Sigel, and his cars getting shot up in Miami.

Here are the 13 Things we learned from The Game on The Breakfast Club.

—

Photo: The Breakfast Club

