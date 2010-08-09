Will.i.am Appointed Director of Grammy Foundation

Will.i.am named director of the Grammy Foundation.

As if winning seven Grammys wasn’t enough, the most vocal member of The Black Eyed Peas, will.i.am, has been named to the board of the Grammy Foundation.

In the foundation’s most recent inductions, the rapper/producer was named director along with singer/songwriter Darryl Brown, Daniel Cherry of Anomaly and Michael Rapino, CEP of Live Nation.

The Grammy Foundation is a champion for the cultivation of recorded music on American culture, by engaging the music industry and the general public globally about the significance of music and the arts.

The Grammy Foundation and MusiCares are the two charities affiliated with The Recording Academy, the organization that annually bestows Grammy Awards.

Neil Portnow President/CEO of the Grammy Foundation, MusiCares and The Recording Academy speaks on his black eyed pick.

“Now in their 21st year, both MusiCares and the Grammy Foundation are vibrant and mature nonprofit organizations. Our Board members reflect this core strength, and we look to them for creativity and stewardship as we continue our growth. The talent and vision of our Board members is truly inspiring, and we are very fortunate to have highly respected individuals working with us.”



The producer who has made hits for Michael Jackson and Usher will also be recognized for his influence on the entertainment industry by being honored with BMI’s President Award during the performance rights organization’s annual Urban Awards, Friday.

For will.i.am, apparently the winning will never E.N.D.