Taylor Gang Deliver TGOD Vol. 1 Mixtape, Migos ft. Dirty Dave “Money Counter,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.11.16

It’s truly a family affair for Wiz Khalifa and the rest of the Taylor Gang family, as the collective debuts their anticipated TGOD Vol. 1 mixtape.

Ty Dolla $ign, Juicy J, Chevy Woods, Berner, Tuki Carter, Sledgren, TM 88, and more appear throughout the project’s lofty 23 tracks. The Taylor Gang roster is deep enough to handle most of the heavy lifting here, but there is a short list of guest contributors, including Project Pat, Casey Veggies, and Sauce Walka.

Stream Taylor Gang’s TGOD Vol. 1.

