Boogie “Two Days,” A Boogie & DON Q “Floyd Mayweather (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 10.12.16

Representing Compton, Boogie is readying his Thirst 48 Pt. II project for a forthcoming release. Today, he releases “Two Days.”

“In the first tape, I introduced these feelings I had for my best friend; that whole tape was me going through that whole thing with her because I felt like finally starting a relationship,” Boogie told FADER. “Three years later, we still going through the same sh*t. We broke up around the time of the tape, so it was more so me talking about how I haven’t talked to her, and relationship problems.”

Stream “Two Days” below.

