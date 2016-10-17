Stuntin’ Like My Daddy Issues: Lil Wayne Says Birdman Is “Not Family” [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne sounds to be completely done with Birdman. In an new interview Wayne says he no longer considers the man he used to call “daddy” his family.

If the price of fame is your soul, the price of family must be $51 million. With their nasty legal battle showing no signs of letting up, Lil Wayne is continuing to distance himself from Cash Money Records co-founder and former father figure Bryan “Baby/Birdman” Williams.

In an interview with HipHollywood.com’s Jasmine Simpkins, Wayne was asked about the current status of his personal relationship with Birdman outside of their obviously tattered business one.

Here’s how the conversation went:

Simpkins: “How are you and Baby? Are you cool outside of the business stuff? … Do you think you guys will have a friendship again?” {HITS BLUNT HARD} Wayne: “I’m 34 baby, I’m too old for friends.” Simpkins: “You guys are more like family, friends is like dumbing it down. Wayne: “His last name’s not Carter, baby. He’s not family.”

Time and money changes things. Almost exactly ten years ago Wayne and Baby released their joint album Like Father, Like Son with their hit single “Stuntin’ Like My Daddy.” Now, Wayne doesn’t even consider Baby family.

This revelation comes at the same time that Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant offered a detailed look at why things have gotten so bad, saying that Cash Money’s overspending has the entire label in jeopardy.

Check out the entire interview below.

Photo: WENN.com