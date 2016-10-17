Gucci Mane Announces Another New Album The Return Of East Atlanta Santa

Gucci Mane is planning to drop his third album of 2016 just in time for Christmas.

Gucci Mane is making the most out of his time as a newly freed man. He dropped Everybody Looking in May, then he dropped Woptober this past weekend. Now he has announced that his dropping a new album titled The Return Of East Atlanta Santa in December.

This is the follow up to his prior Christmas themed mixtapes East Atlanta Santa, East Atlanta Santa 2 and How Guwop Stole Christmas.

The new album is one of many projects Gucci has lined up since getting released from prison. He singed on to write a memoir to be published via Simon & Schuster and he is working on a new movie with Al Pacino as well.

#Woptober in the streets right now. Coming right back with #TheReturnOfEastAtlantaSanta on 12/16! RT that!! — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 17, 2016

Photo: Instagram