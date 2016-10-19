2 Chainz ft. Quavo & Gucci Mane “Good Drank,” Saba ft. NoName “Church/Liquor Store,” & More | Wired Tracks 10.19.16

Two mixtapes, a handful of stellar guest verses (including one on a De La Soul track), and a proclamation that Atlanta will forever live as long as he walks the earth later, 2 Chainz returns with a new heater titled “Good Drank,” featuring Quavo and Gucci Mane.

Produced by the legendary Mike Dean, the song’s hypnotic piano keys will have listeners captivated – hook, line, and sinker – and that’s before Chainz exchanges verses with Guwop. Quavo handles the “glue guy” role as he contributes yet another standout chorus.

Stream 2 Chainz’s “Good Drank” in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

