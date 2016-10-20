Ciara Drops Libel Case Against Future Because She’s Too Successful

Ciara has dropped her libel case against baby daddy Future because basically she makes too much money. However, the petty war continues because she’s still pursuing a “false light” charge.
Reports TMZ:
Ciara’s lawyer, Larry Stein, just filed legal docs dismissing the remaining libel claim she filed after her ex said some choice things about her, including, “This bitch got control problems.”
Problem is … to win a defamation lawsuit, you have to prove you’ve suffered financially, and Ciara is actually making more money now than before Future talked smack on her.
So she’s dropped the libel claim — the judge already dismissed a separate defamation claim — but the case isn’t over.
Ciara is still suing Future for what’s called “false light” … alleging Future has made her look like someone she’s not. Proving false light does not require a showing she’s lost income. She could get money just for the heartache of it all.
How about these two agree to raise their kid and just keep it moving?
But, the lawyers wouldn’t make any money off that…
