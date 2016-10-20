Twitter Debates Fate Of Kanye West and Jay Z Bromance, Watch The Throne 2

Kanye West went full emo on his big brother Jay Z during a Saint Pablo tour stop. Ever since, he Internet has furiously been debating who is right and who is wrong when it comes to their bromance, and whether or not the game really needs a Watch The Throne 2.

Basically, Kanye West is upset that WTT2 is caught up in an alleged TIDAL and Apple Music beef, and is offended that Jay Z only called him and didn’t come check on him after Kim Kardashian caught the jux in Paris.

Twitter is rife with opinions that range from Yeezy needing to stop dropping sob stories on the mic to Jay Z being a coldhearted businessman. And let’s not forget the Kim Kardashian (and Beyonce) factor.

Peep some of the more interesting takes below and on the following pages.

Let us know where you stand in the comments.

When I went to see why 'Watch The Throne 2' was trending pic.twitter.com/5UxyYsinLD — S (@BBBsosa) October 20, 2016

https://twitter.com/ThatBoyTerik/status/789101367809937408

—

Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »