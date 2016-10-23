CLOSE
DJ Khaled Snapchats Birth Of His Son, Twitter Reacts

Is there anything DJ Khaled will not share on social media? Considering that he actually Snapchatted the birth of his son, the answer is a resounding hell no. 

Yes, that’s Khaled’s wife to be, Nicole Tuck, legs in the air, giving birth. And yes, his music was playing in the delivery room.

BRUH!

That woman is a G, bless her heart.

Peep the reactions to Khaled’s major key of live birth documentation below and on the following pages.

Oh yeah, congratulations to Khaled and Nicole Tuck.

https://twitter.com/IraHobbsJr/status/790209019042553856

screen-shot-2016-10-23-at-11-48-33-am

Photo: screen cap

DJ Khaled , snapchat

