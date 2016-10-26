Jay Z Puts In Bid To Buy Unreleased Prince Music

Jay Z has reportedly put in a major bid to own the rights to unreleased Prince music.

TMZ writes:

Jay Z tried to snap up all the unreleased Prince music that was unearthed at Paisley Park after the singer’s death…Jay met with Prince’s sister, Tyka, and her husband, Maurice Phillips, several weeks ago. The mogul flew Tyka and Maurice to NYC to meet with him. Sources close to Prince’s family tell us … Jay made an offer of around $40 million. We were unable to confirm the figure from Jay’s camp. But there was a rub. Tyka may be Prince’s only full sibling, but she has to get sign-off from all the brothers and sisters, in addition to the trust that is managing the estate. Word is that Jay is still in the running to get the overall deal for streaming rights … but it will be very expensive and there are some major players in the game.

If Jay Z wants to own the music, he has to get approval from Tyka and Prince’s six living half-brothers and sisters. Jay Z already has a feather in his cap with TIDAL being the only streaming service with access to Prince’s catalog. The singer/producer pulled his catalog from Spotify, Apple Music and others and handed over the music to Jay for equity in the company. Also, because it was Black owned.

“Tidal is a new company, it’s brand new,” Prince told Ebony magazine in August 2015. “When there’s a company like that, or the OWN network—situations where we finally get into a position to run things—we all should help.”

The move would be a major coup for Jay Z and TIDAL. The service has reportedly been struggling to stay afloat. But if it can brag that it has all of Prince’s music, as well as the unreleased material, that would be a great look.

