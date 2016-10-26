Damian Lillard Says He Was Forced To Remove Lil Wayne From His Album

NBA player Damian Lillard aka Dame D.O.L.L.A. says he was forced to remove Lil Wayne’s verse from his album.

Last week Damian Lillard released a very dope Hip-Hop album titled The Letter O. The effort instantly made him the best NBA player to ever rap and release an album and was solid enough to become the fifth best-selling Hip-Hop album on iTunes.

Unfortunately, the album’s most popular track just lost a major piece. “Loyal To The Soil” featured Lil Wayne dropping one his better verses in recent memory, but LIllard just revealed that he had to take Weezy off the song.

He shared the news via Twitter, saying he was forced to take Wayne off the song by his parent label.

Unfortunately, I am being forced to remove Lil Wayne from #TheLetterO track "Loyal to the Soil"… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 25, 2016

Despite my agreement with Wayne, his parent label is forcing me to remove him. — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 25, 2016

This is a bummer for both parties. Wayne was so excited to be on the project that he even promoted himself when it dropped last week.

Slime got barz fr fr plus da boy on dat bish so get dat sh!t !!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/KqBYcGLRwa — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 20, 2016

The block seems to be the latest event in nasty legal battle between Wayne, Cash Money and Universal Records. Because of the lawsuits Wayne has filed against both companies he hasn’t been able to release any music. He found a work around to record the Collegrove album, but it was released and promoted under co-collaborator 2 Chainz‘ name.

Wayne has found other outlets to keep his name out there. He hosted his second annual Lil Weezyana Fest this past August and he just released his first book, Gone ‘Til November, a prison memoir.

Photo: WENN.com