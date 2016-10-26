Kid Cudi’s Manager Checks Drake On Twitter, Says He Begged For A Feature

The ongoing war of words between Kid Cudi and Drake has reached an even edgier level, this after Cudder’s manager hopped into the beef via Twitter this week. Dennis Cummings wrote that he viewed the Canadian superstar is “corny” and said he begged Cudi’s team for a feature in times past.

“Drake corny as f-ck,” tweeted Cummings Tuesday (Oct. 25) morning. He added in a tweet, “How Aubrey and his writers take a shot with the same hands they used to beg for a feature???”

All of this began when Drake released the “Two Birds, One Stone” track which made mention of Kid Cudi. The pair’s icy relationship has been going on for some time, and Drizzy recently took shots at G.O.O.D. Music’s Pusha T as well during this recent moment of on-wax bravado.

Drake isn’t really too concerned about the criticism he’s facing after some fans accused him of kicking Cudi while he’s down and battling a deep depression. A recent reply to an Instagram post, which can be seen below, signifies where Drake is with things at the moment.

