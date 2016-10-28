The OVO Air Jordan XII Restocking This Weekend [Photos]

The Drake/Jordan collaboration continues to go strong. Jordan Brand is scheduling a re-release of the highly sought after Drake Air Jordan 12 OVO’s.

The limited edition all-white and metallic gold version of the XII’s originally dropped on the 1st of October, but according to Hypebeast it seems like Jordan Brand decided to double dip into the stash and bless Canada, Australia, and Niketown London with a restock on their Nike.com websites.

Why would JB front on the red, white, and blue? Who knows? But we’re tight round these parts.

This may be the first time in history that American sneakerheads wish they were Canadian, British or even Australian.

If you haven’t seen the kicks for yourself already check them out below and should you fall in love with them prepare to shell out a cool G on resell prices online. Or you could go north of the boarder for the weekend and try your luck online.

Photos: Sneakernews.com

