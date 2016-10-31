Big Sean Addresses Kid Cudi And Online Media On “No More Interviews” [VIDEO]

Big Sean keeps his promise to deliver new music and it’s spectacular. Listen to his new song “No More Interviews.”

new music? — Sean Don (@BigSean) October 31, 2016

Big Sean‘s best work comes when he shoots from the heart and the hip, take “IDFWU” for example. Now, he’s back with the very direct “No More Interviews” where he questions everything.

Sean continues to share his story of life changing since fame, but showcasing the bad parts of the experience.

One of the highlights is when he talks about his former G.O.O.D. Music mate Kid Cudi and his recent rants against Kayne and the rest of the team.

So many friends turn to enemies they frenemies I don’t know why I act like I’m surprised or its offending me I’m saying tho I should have learned from Hov and Dame From Stunna and Wayne. Cudi and YE What happened to our family ways though When I put you on that song with Nas you had told me that you was forever grateful And that we brothers, so it hurt to hit the internet to find out that me and you don’t fuck with each other Over a miscommunication that probably could be fixed with a five minute conversation I’m still praying

Another highlight comes when he takes the high road in regards to speaking on his failed relationships.

Funny thing about it is my ex wanna write a tell all Fucked up thing about it is she ain’t even tell all Like how I introduced her to meditation positive thinking And the books she probably throw in daily rotation I learned when people lie on you not to return the favor so I won’t get you embarrassed, I won’t tell them all the other parts about you thats plastic This my last time putting my ex in a song even though the last one went triple platinum

Straight up, Sean is rapping his ass off on this song. Enjoy below and be sure to watch him on Jimmy Fallon tonight.