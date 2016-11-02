That Time Lil Wayne Shouted #BlackLivesMatter On Stage [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne is currently getting dragged for acting like he doesn’t know what #BlackLivesMatter means. But this video shows him screaming it at a concert.

In an undated video, possibly from Lil Weezyana Fest, posted by videographer Nigel D., Wayne can be seen on stage screaming “Black Lives Matter” and encouraging his fans to say the same. He even made a short sing-a-long with the phrase.

This is a stark contrast from the Nightline video currently burning through the internet. Lil Wayne has a history of saying things and later saying he doesn’t remember because of his bad memory. Could this be another one of those times?

